This Is One Of The First Phones Apple's Design Genius Jony Ive Ever Created, And It Looks Ridiculous

Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of industrial design, is typically praised for the sleek and stylish gadgets he creates for Apple. But you may be surprised to learn that Ive’s first award-winning phone looked nothing like the products we’re used to today.

During this week’s Vanity Fair Summit, Ive talked about a phone that he created decades ago that had won a design contest. The user would hold the microphone in front of his or her face to engage in conversation. He said he lugged that phone model around with him when he moved to California.

You probably wouldn’t even know it was a phone at first glance. Here’s what it looks like:

Steve Kovach/Business Insider This is the first phone Jony Ive ever created.

