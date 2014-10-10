Apple's Design Boss Jony Ive Gives A Rare On-Stage Interview

Business Insider Jony Ive speaking with Graydon carter

Apple’s design boss Jony Ive gave a rare live interview at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit in San Francisco Thursday night.

Ive spoke with Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter about a variety of topics, with a heavy focus on Apple’s current lineup of consumer gadgets: The iPhone 6 and Apple Watch.

The full play-by-play of the talk is below. But here are some highlights:

An audience member asked Ive how he feels about companies copying Apple designs. Ive called it “theft” and laziness. He said Apple designers give up so much to design products, that it’s offensive when someone copies.

Ive sees the Apple Watch as his first step beyond designing consumer electronics. It’s clear he sees the watch as a watch, and not just another gadget.

Finally, he talked about why Apple waited so long to make big-screen iPhones. It took Apple’s design team to get a big-screen form factor right without compromising the look and feel of the device. He also said other big phones today are ugly.

Take a look at everything else Ive discussed below. Most quotes are paraphrased unless in quotation marks.

