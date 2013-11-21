Apple Design God Jony Ive Is Holding An Auction At Sotheby's -- And The Items Are Awesome

Design pioneers Jony Ive and Marc Newson have collaborated with musician and philanthropist Bono to organise a
(RED) Auction on November 23rd at Sotheby’s in New York City.
If you’re unfamiliar, Jony Ive is the design boss at Apple and is in charge of making all of the company’s iconic products look great.
Marc Newson is another famous designer who has created everything from furniture to aircraft.
(RED) was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to engage business and people in the fight against AIDS.
The auction is a curated collection of items that define and celebrate the very best of design and innovation over the years.
We were able to go to Sotheby’s and take a look at all of the items up for auction.
Notably, Ive had his hand in designing or customising some of the items himself, including a Steinway and Sons Grand Piano and 18k Solid Rose Gold Apple EarPods.
This is an exact replica of Jimmy's Lambretta from the movie 'Quadrophenia'. It's signed by Pete Townsend and Roger Daltry of 'The Who'.
This piece is unique to, and created for, the (RED) Auction 2013. The clock includes custom accents including hands and the Atmos 561 logo in red.
