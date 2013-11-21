Apple Design God Jony Ive Is Holding An Auction At Sotheby's -- And The Items Are Awesome

Caroline Moss
Design pioneers Jony Ive and Marc Newson have collaborated with musician and philanthropist Bono to organise a
(RED) Auction on November 23rd at Sotheby’s in New York City.

If you’re unfamiliar, Jony Ive is the design boss at Apple and is in charge of making all of the company’s iconic products look great.

Marc Newson is another famous designer who has created everything from furniture to aircraft.

(RED) was founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to engage business and people in the fight against AIDS.

The auction is a curated collection of items that define and celebrate the very best of design and innovation over the years.

We were able to go to Sotheby’s and take a look at all of the items up for auction.

Notably, Ive had his hand in designing or customising some of the items himself, including a Steinway and Sons Grand Piano and 18k Solid Rose Gold Apple EarPods.

Jony Ive's and Marc Newson's faces, on each item's placard.

This is Henning Koppel's 'Pregnant Duck' Pitcher.

Dom Perignon Cenotheque 1966 Magnum in custom red cooler designed by Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

A Storm Trooper Helmet From 'Star Wars'.

It's signed by George Lucas.

This is a copy of Norman Mailer's 'Moonfire' in a Lem-inspired case designed by Marc Newson.

This spacesuit was worn on a Soviet Space Agency mission into space.

This was awesome.

A Rila 400 Astrograph Telescope with a custom stand.

An Apple Mac Pro...

...designed by Jony Ive, is estimated between $US40-$60k.

A pair of 18k solid rose gold Apple EarPods.

This is a unique Lamy 2000 pen set, designed by Gerd Alfred Muller.

Jony Ive and Marc Newson have designed a unique custom stand for the space shuttle window.

Jony Ive and Marc Newson customised this Steinway and Sons Grand Piano for the (RED) auction.

It is gorgeous.

An Ettore Sottsass 'Valentine' Typewriter from 1969 was one of the most delicate pieces.

Gorgeous.

This is an exact replica of Jimmy's Lambretta from the movie 'Quadrophenia'. It's signed by Pete Townsend and Roger Daltry of 'The Who'.

This is Tom Dixon's 'Punch XL'.

A Leica digital rangefinder camera, custom-made by Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

It had a pretty big display.

The 'Arco' lamp, customised by Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

This is an Hermes 'Cavale' saddle, selected and customised by Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Jony Ive and Marc Newson designed this desk.

This piece is unique to, and created for, the (RED) Auction 2013. The clock includes custom accents including hands and the Atmos 561 logo in red.

