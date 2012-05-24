Apple's Design Guru: Our Process Hasn't Changed Even Without Steve Jobs

Many assumed Apple’s process of developing new products would suffer without the oversight of its visionary leader Steve Jobs, but according to the head of Apple’s design department, it has mostly been business as usual since Jobs left the company.



“We’re developing products in exactly the same way that we were two years ago, five years ago, 10 years ago,” said Jonathan Ive, senior vice president of industrial design at Apple, in an extended interview with The Telegraph. “It’s not that there are a few of us working in the same way: there is a large group of us working in the same way.”

In fact, Ive goes on to argue in the interview that Apple’s ability to innovate didn’t stop when Jobs left the company. It lives on in the creative power of his design team.

“We have become rather addicted to learning as a group of people and trying to solve very difficult problems as a team,” Ive said. “And we get enormous satisfaction from doing that.”

