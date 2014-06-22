13 Inspiring Jony Ive Quotes That Show He's The Genius Behind Apple's Biggest Products

Lisa Eadicicco
Jony Ive Apple Portrait IllustrationMike Nudelman/Business InsiderIllustration of Jony Ive

If there’s one thing you should know about Apple, it’s that the company prides itself on design.

Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design, has played a large role in shaping the company’s design since he joined the company in 1996.

From the original iMac to the iPhone, Ive has lead Apple’s aesthetic efforts for its most successful products.

His words not only speak to those in the design industry, but also provide some insight as to what it’s like to be part of Apple.

We’ve gathered some of I’ve most inspiring and interesting quotes taken from media appearances, various keynotes, and Leander Kahney’s book.

'The thing is, it's very easy to be different, but very difficult to be better.'

via Leander Kahney, 'Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple's Greatest Products.'

'There is beauty when something works and it works intuitively.'

via The Telegraph

'The memory of how we work will endure beyond the products of our work.'

via Design Museum

'We have always thought about design as being so much more than just the way something looks. It's the whole thing: the way something works on so many different levels. Ultimately, of course, design defines so much of our experience.'

Apple's iPhone leaders, Jony Ive and Craig Federighi.

Said on stage at WWDC 2013 (via Wikiquote.org)

'It's a way that you demonstrate that you care for the people that you are making these products for. I think we see ourselves as having a civic responsibility to do that. It's important. It's right. It's very hard to explain why.'

via The Telegraph

'There's no learning without trying lots of ideas and failing lots of times.'

via The Telegraph

'We try to develop products that seem somehow inevitable. That leave you with the sense that that's the only possible solution that makes sense.'

via The Telegraph

'When something exceeds your ability to understand how it works, it sort of becomes magical.'

Said in Apple's promotional video for the first iPad (via Venturebeat)

'A fundamental part of that is making mistakes together. There's no learning without trying lots of ideas and failing lots of times.'

via (The Telegraph)

'You have that sinking feeling that the fact that you are having to articulate the value and persuade other people is probably indicative of the fact that actually it's not good enough.'

via The Telegraph

'It's sad and frustrating that we are surrounded by products that seem to testify to a complete lack of care. That's an interesting thing about an object. One object speaks volumes about the company that produced it and its values and priorities.'

via Wikiquotes

'Particularly when you're sat on a plane and it appears that the majority of people are using something that you've collectively agonized over. It's a wonderful reward.'

via The Telegraph

