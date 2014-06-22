13 Inspiring Jony Ive Quotes That Show He's The Genius Behind Apple's Biggest Products

Mike Nudelman/Business InsiderIllustration of Jony Ive
If there’s one thing you should know about Apple, it’s that the company prides itself on design.
Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design, has played a large role in shaping the company’s design since he joined the company in 1996.
From the original iMac to the iPhone, Ive has lead Apple’s aesthetic efforts for its most successful products.
His words not only speak to those in the design industry, but also provide some insight as to what it’s like to be part of Apple.
We’ve gathered some of I’ve most inspiring and interesting quotes taken from media appearances, various keynotes, and Leander Kahney’s book.
'We have always thought about design as being so much more than just the way something looks. It's the whole thing: the way something works on so many different levels. Ultimately, of course, design defines so much of our experience.'
'It's a way that you demonstrate that you care for the people that you are making these products for. I think we see ourselves as having a civic responsibility to do that. It's important. It's right. It's very hard to explain why.'
'We try to develop products that seem somehow inevitable. That leave you with the sense that that's the only possible solution that makes sense.'
'A fundamental part of that is making mistakes together. There's no learning without trying lots of ideas and failing lots of times.'
'You have that sinking feeling that the fact that you are having to articulate the value and persuade other people is probably indicative of the fact that actually it's not good enough.'
'It's sad and frustrating that we are surrounded by products that seem to testify to a complete lack of care. That's an interesting thing about an object. One object speaks volumes about the company that produced it and its values and priorities.'
'Particularly when you're sat on a plane and it appears that the majority of people are using something that you've collectively agonized over. It's a wonderful reward.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.