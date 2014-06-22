13 Inspiring Jony Ive Quotes That Show He's The Genius Behind Apple's Biggest Products

If there’s one thing you should know about Apple, it’s that the company prides itself on design.

Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design, has played a large role in shaping the company’s design since he joined the company in 1996.

From the original iMac to the iPhone, Ive has lead Apple’s aesthetic efforts for its most successful products.

His words not only speak to those in the design industry, but also provide some insight as to what it’s like to be part of Apple.

We’ve gathered some of I’ve most inspiring and interesting quotes taken from media appearances, various keynotes, and Leander Kahney’s book.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.