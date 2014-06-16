Apple Design Guru Jony Ive Speaks Up On CEO Tim Cook

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Apple SVP of Design Jonathan Ive

Apple Senior Vice President of Design Jony Ive is quoted quite a bitin this New York Times profileon Apple CEO Tim Cook.

His thoughts on Cook as CEO are largely flattering, and that should be quite the vote of confidence for the company — Ive formerly played right hand man to Steve Jobs, and the two of them could be spotted regularly eating lunch together in the Apple cafeteria.

Below are three Cook-specific quotes from Ive as they appear in the profile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.