JONY IVE ON THE APPLE WATCH: 'With Every Bone In My Body I Know This Is An Important Category'

Apple An Apple Watch

Apple’s lead designer Jony Ive was honored at theSan Francisco Museum of Modern Art last night. Nellie Bowles and Dawn Chmielewski of Re/code were on hand to capture what he said.

He spoke about development of the Apple Watch, Apple’s newest product.

“I think it’s part of the human condition that when we see something huge and powerful, that we aspire to make it smaller, and personal,” said Ive. He was talking about the Apple Watch, but the quote could apply to just about everything Apple does since it’s constantly making things thinner.

Ive continued talking about the watch, saying the wrist is “a remarkable place for certain things … I think this is the beginning of a very important category. With every bone in my body I know this is an important category, and this is the right place to wear it.”

He added,”Obviously, you’re not going to read ‘War and Peace’ on your wrist. But for lightweight interactions, for casual glancing, it’s absolutely fabulous.”

The Apple Watch is Apple’s first major product since Steve Jobs died. Its success or failure will say a lot about the future of the company. The more Ive hypes the importance of the product, the most it becomes a symbol of his ability to create the next generation of world-changing products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.