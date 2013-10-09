Apple Design God Jony Ive Made This Gorgeous Leica Camera For Charity

Apple’s design god Jony Ive teamed up with another widely influential designer, Marc Newsom to create a custom version of the Leica M camera as part of an auction for (RED), the charity that donates money to fighting AIDS in Africa.

It sounds like it was made using the processes Ive uses for Apple products. Leica’s Flickr page says the camera “features a laser machined aluminium body and an anodized aluminium outer shell.”

Ive and Newsom put some work into making the thing, because Leica also says, “A total of 561 models and nearly 1000 prototype parts were made during the 85 days it took to create of this unique, one of a kind camera.”

The camera is going to be auctioned off at Sotheby’s on November 23rd. So, if you like it, bring your big checkbook.

Here’s a gallery of what it looks like…

For some context, this is a normal Leica M camera. And one more of the M.

