Here Is A Fantastic Video Of Apple's Design God Jony Ive Critiquing Children's Backpack Designs

Here’s the full video of Jony Ive’s appearance on Blue Peter, a British children’s show.



It’s a great video for two reasons:

We see Ive reveal a little nugget about how Apple approaches design. He says he would never use the word “box” in thinking about how to design a combo lunch box and backpack because “box” would fill his head with preconceived notions. We see Ive as a real human being, acting kind and cuddly about the work of little kids. Normally, he’s sort of a robot in Apple’s promotional videos.

Anyway, it’s fun. Check it out:



