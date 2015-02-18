Here's what Apple design god Jony Ive keeps on his iPhone lock screen

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider An illustration of Jony Ive

The design genius behind Apple’s most popular products keeps a photo of a toy as his iPhone’s lock screen background.

In a recent profile published in the New Yorker, Ive revealed that his design colleagues at Apple created a Playmobil figure of him which he recieved as a Christmas gift.

Playmobil creates tiny customised figurines that look similar to Lego characters.

There’s no photo of the Playmobil figurine, but here’s how it was described in Ian Parker’s story:

He was maintaining a look captured in a Playmobil figure of him, which his design colleagues made as a Christmas present a few years ago. The seven-inch Ive had on sunglasses and carried an off-white Valextra briefcase. A photograph of the gift is the lock-screen image on Ive’s iPhone.

