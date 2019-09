Before Jony Ive was a worldwide design hero, he was “Jon Ive” and had a head full of hair. And he was already getting trotted out to talk about Apple’s products.



Here he is appearing in a 1997 video commemorating Apple’s 20th anniversary and a special-edition Mac designed for the occasion.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.