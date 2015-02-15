Apple designer Jony Ive's favourite cars

Jony ive bono carTheo Wargo/Getty ImagesApple designer Jony Ive (left), Bono (center), and designer Marc Newsom (right)

Apple is reportedly working on an electric vehicle, codenamed “Titan.”

If it ever reaches the market, Apple’s car will doubtlessly bear the influence of the company’s chief designer, Jony Ive.

Ive is a car fan who’s owned who’s owned a number of interesting and expensive rides, according to a biography of him by Leander Kahney.

Next Ive bought a Bentley Brooklands. Here's a shot of the interior.

He liked Bentleys so much he bought a Brooklands in black.

And while he's never owned one, Ive is a big fan of the Range Rover. He picked one to be sold at his (RED) auction with Marc Newson in 2013.

