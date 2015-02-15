Apple designer Jony Ive's favourite cars

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Apple designer Jony Ive (left), Bono (center), and designer Marc Newsom (right)

Apple is reportedly working on an electric vehicle, codenamed “Titan.”

If it ever reaches the market, Apple’s car will doubtlessly bear the influence of the company’s chief designer, Jony Ive.

Ive is a car fan who’s owned who’s owned a number of interesting and expensive rides, according to a biography of him by Leander Kahney.



