How Jony Ive Became One Of The Most Influential Designers In The World

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider An illustration of Jony Ive

Jony Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of design, turned down a job at the company before being hired in 1992. Now, more than two decades later, he’s among the most powerful people at the company.

Ive is responsible for designing Apple’s most iconic products, from the original iMac to the iPod to the first iPhone.

His design philosophy has not only shaped Apple’s gadgets, but entire product categories throughout the industry too.

As Apple gears up to release its new mobile products this fall, here’s a look at how Ive came to be one of today’s most influential designers.

