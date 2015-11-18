Jony Ive explained why Apple did a U-turn on making a stylus

Matt Weinberger/Business Insider The iPad Pro comes with a Pencil aimed at people who like to draw.

Apple chief design officer, Jony Ive, sat down for an interview with Wallpaper Magazine and revealed why the company did a U-turn on making a stylus, something Steve Jobs famously decried.

The iPad Pro comes with a Pencil, an electronic stylus that is aimed at those who draw. Jobs famously said that any company that included a stylus “blew it.”

“It was fundamentally important originally not to develop a user interface that required another instrument,” Ive said. “It was important that we develop the UI based upon multi-touch, based on our fingers.” This explains why Jobs disliked the stylus.

However, the focus changed with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. “I think it is equally obvious that you’re just not as dexterous as you are with a pen or a pencil for certain things,” Ive continued. These certain things are exactly what the Pro, which launched in early November, is aimed at.

“What we found is that there’s clearly a group of people that would value an instrument that would enable them to paint or draw in ways that you just can’t with your finger,” said Ive. “And I suspect that this isn’t a small group of people.”

So there it is: Apple saw a new market for an iPad — creative professionals — and built the tools that they need, irrespective of whether Jobs would have approved.

