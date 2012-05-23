Apple's Chief Designer Says His Current Project Is The 'Best Work' He's Ever Done

Jony Ive, the design genius behind many of Apple’s most iconic products over the last decade, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph this week that his current project will be his most memorable work yet.



“What we’re working on now feels like the most important and the best work we’ve done,” Ive said in response to a question about which one of his designs he’ll be remembered for most. “So it would be what we’re working on right now, which of course I can’t tell you about.”

For some, his response will likely come as further proof that Apple is working on a groundbreaking product, whether it be a new television or a redesigned iPhone. Or it could just be that Ive is the type of person who always believes his best work is always still to come.

