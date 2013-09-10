Apple Design Guru Jony Ive And Bono Are Teaming Up To Auction 18k Gold EarPods For Charity

On the eve of Apple’s big iPhone launch event, Sotheby’s Financial services group is announced an auction for charity featuring Apple’s own Jony Ive.

The collaboration between Ive, U2 singer Bono, and designer Marc Newson will benefit the (RED) charity for AIDS in Africa.

The auction will take place in New York on November 23 and will feature items like a Steinway unique grand Model A Piano customised by Ive and Newson.

Other items include a Dom Perignon 1996 custom red cooler, 18k Solid Rose Gold Apple EarPods, and tons of other one-of-a-kind pieces.

You can read more about the event here.

