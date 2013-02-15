Congrats On Your New Award, Jony Ive!

Photo: AP
Apple’s design guru Jony Ive was awarded the Blue Peter Badge this week.We didn’t know what that is either, so we did some Googling.
“Blue Peter” is a popular British children’s television program that’s been on air since the 1950s. It covers a variety of topics from arts and crafts to entertainment.
The Blue Peter Badge is given to guests on the show for outstanding achievement.
It’s apparently a very big deal to get one.
In this case, Ive made his own Blue Peter Badge out of aluminium.
It’s probably not as big of a deal as Ive’s recent knighting, but the British press appears to be pretty pumped for him anyway.
Congrats!
