Congrats On Your New Award, Jony Ive!

Photo: AP

Apple’s design guru Jony Ive was awarded the Blue Peter Badge this week.We didn’t know what that is either, so we did some Googling.



“Blue Peter” is a popular British children’s television program that’s been on air since the 1950s. It covers a variety of topics from arts and crafts to entertainment.

The Blue Peter Badge is given to guests on the show for outstanding achievement.

It’s apparently a very big deal to get one.

In this case, Ive made his own Blue Peter Badge out of aluminium.

It’s probably not as big of a deal as Ive’s recent knighting, but the British press appears to be pretty pumped for him anyway.

Congrats!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.