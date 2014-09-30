Jony Ive Hung Out With Anna Wintour To Launch The Apple Watch In Paris

For the first time, Apple is giving members of the public a look at the new Apple Watch. The Verge reports that high-end fashion store Colette in Paris is holding a 24-hour public viewing event for the new device, although it can only be seen behind glass.

Earlier this morning, Apple’s top designers joined forces with the biggest names in fashion to try on the Apple Watch. Here’s who was in attendance at the breakfast event, from left to right: Sarah Andelman, creative director of Colette; fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld; Anna Wintour, the editor of American Vogue;

Apple design chief Jony Ive; industrial designer Marc Newson (a new Apple employee) and Anna Dello Russo, Editor-at-large of Vogue Japan (not pictured):

Clearly, Apple is positioning Apple Watch as a high-end fashion accessory. Apple’s two most senior designers, Jony Ive and Marc Newson, were on hand to show off the Apple Watch.

Jony Ive helped legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld try on an Apple Watch as Anna Wintour and Marc Newson looked on.

Love RT @JessC_M: Jonny Ive and Marc Newson give Karl and Anna an Apple watch demo. Peak fash/tech love-in moment pic.twitter.com/aF144K5Y7O

— zeitgeist and stuff (@zeitgeiststuff) September 30, 2014

Industrial designer Marc Newson joined Apple just before the Apple Watch announcement. It’s likely that he had a major role in the design of the watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.