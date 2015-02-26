Jony Ive and Elon Musk were 'inseparable' at an Oscars after party

Apple design guru Jony Ive spent much of Sunday evening talking to Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Madonna’s Oscars after party, according to an Apple Insider report.

A source told Apple Insider that the two men were “basically inseparable” for about half an hour. Ive and Musk reportedly left the party together around 5 am.

It’s hard to be certain about whether they actually met on Sunday — they weren’t photographed together — or what they talked about if they did meet.

Ive spending time with Musk is especially interesting because of reports that Apple is working on its own electric car. Apple wants to start producing electric cars as early as 2020.

It’s possible that Ive and Musk could have been talking about batteries.

On Monday Samsung announced the acquisition of Magna International’s battery division. Apple had reportedly been meeting with Magna’s Austrian manufacturing subsidiary, Magna Steyr.

Tesla and Apple have been trying to poach employees from each other, so that could have come up as well.

NOW WATCH: The Impossible Choice That Had Elon Musk On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.