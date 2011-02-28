Apple's Design God Jony Ive Is About To Make $30 Million, Wants To Move To England

There’s a juicy piece of gossip coming out of the Sunday Times today about Apple’s design god Jony Ive. The story is behind a paywall, but the Daily Mail has picked up on the report.



According to a friend of Ive who spoke with the Times, he and his wife want to move back to their home country of England to raise their children. They want them to go to British schools, according to the friend. But, he’s “been at loggerheads” with Apple’s board over the move.

Apple’s board has said Ive wouldn’t be allowed to keep his position as SVP of industrial design at Apple if he moved to England and commuted back to California.

The Times is also reporting that Ive is about to become much richer. In 2008 he was given a boatload of stock options as a way to keep Ive at Apple for the next years. He’s about to cash them in, and reap a $30 million windfall.

Ive is the mastermind behind the iMac, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air. CEO Steve Jobs and Ive are frequently spotted walking around Apple’s campus together, and are referred to as Jives by Apple employees because they are so close, according to NPR.

