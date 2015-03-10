These tiny sculptures are mind-blowing

When we say a sculpture is impressive because of its scale, we’re usually alluding to how big or tall it is.

But in the case of artist Jonty Hurwitz’ nano-sculptures, the scale is impressive — mind-boggling, really — because of how tiny it is.

Hurwitz claims the sculptures are the smallest depiction of the human form, and that they have been seen “in one way or another, in the web sphere, by 20 or 30 million people so far.”

