Meet 'Jonnie Marbles,' The Guy Who Just ATTACKED Rupert Murdoch

Who is “Jonnie Marbles“?An “activist, comedian, father figure and all-round nonsense,” according to his Twitter page.



He is also the man who just rushed Rupert Murdoch during the Parliament questioning (and then taken down by Murdoch’s wife Wendi).

Before the attack, he tweeted “@JonnieMarbles It is a far better thing that I do now than I have ever done before #splat”

Marbles is also a blogger, writing an anonymous blog called “Anarch*ish*,” which he hasn’t updated since February.

His ex-girlfriend is @pageantmalarkey who tweeted after the attack: “Um. Yes. Yes that was my ex-boyfriend who just custard pied Rupert Murdoch,” and has been flooded with messages since.

She is not amused.

