This Is The One Perspective On Memorial Day That Everyone Should Read

Admiral “Bull” Halsey once said “There are no extraordinary men…just extraordinary circumstances that ordinary men are forced to deal with.”



And that is what this weekend celebrated.

Ordinary men (and women) dealing with extraordinary circumstances.

And although many of us who’ve known personally those men and women who have given the last full measure and we honour their memory every day, some Americans have to be reminded of their blessings of liberty and peace.

That’s unfortunate, but at least they remember sometimes.

Memorial Day 2008 at the Arlington National Cemetery

Photo: flikr/jlilyea

That’s why I graciously accept their Memorial Day greetings, and their “thanks for [my] service” because this holiday is to remind them of the people who’ve sacrificed for them.Among millions of others, we live with the sacrifices others have made for us and that is part of the burden we bear.

If it takes a holiday to remind Americans what has been done in their name, then I’m all for it.

I think that Halsey’s comment was valid in the context of his time, but

Visiting the Vietnam Memorial

Photo: flikr/jlilyea

in these days of an entirely volunteer military, there are extraordinary people who take time out of their lives to participate in something for the greater good rather than the selfish good.Anyone who enlisted in the military after 2001 knew with near certainty that they would end up being a pop-up target no matter what their job was – truck driver, cook or infantryman.

Rest In Peace

Photo: flikr/jlilyea

what their job was – truck driver, cook or infantryman.It takes an extraordinary person to run towards the sounds of the guns while most of his countrymen, the ordinary people, merely hope that someone will, someone who is not them.

In these days, it takes extraordinary people to confront extraordinary circumstances, and not a day goes by that I don’t thank my Creator that such people exist in these times.

