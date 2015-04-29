Singer Joni Mitchell is reportedly in a coma and unresponsive

According to TMZ, “Joni Mitchell is unconscious in a hospital, unable to respond to anyone, with no immediate prospects for getting better.”

The 71-year-old “Big Yellow Taxi” singer was previously rushed to the hospital on March 31 after being found unconscious after passing out at her L.A. home.

TMZ reports: “Joni’s close friend of 44 years, Leslie Morris, has just filed legal docs to obtain a conservatorship over the legendary singer. Morris says Joni told her she has no close relatives who could assume the role.”

The documents add that Mitchell is “so impaired as to be incapable of being assessed.”

Earlier this month, Mitchell’s website posted the below update on her health:

Joni remains under observation in the hospital and is resting comfortably. We are encouraged by her progress and she continues to improve and get stronger each day. We’ve created a simple web page to aggregate Facebook and Twitter messages so that Joni can see all the well wishes people are sending her way, check it out!

Developing…

