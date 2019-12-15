T-Mobile CEO John Legere ditched his historic $17.5 million Manhattan penthouse and bought a $16.7 million mansion in Florida

- T-Mobile CEO John Legere bought a $US16.7 million mansion in Naples, Florida, in October.
- According to a December report from The Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clark, he sold his $US17.5 million historic Manhattan penthouse to billionaire fashion designer Giorgio Armani.
- As Business Insider’s Paige Leskin previously reported, Legere will be stepping down as the CEO of T-Mobile in May of 2020.
- Legere is known for being an unconventional CEO who owns a whole fleet of T-Mobile-branded gear, including a Segway. He took over the company in 2012.
T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who recently announced he’ll be stepping away from the company in 2020, dropped $US16.7 million on a 6,240-square-foot mansion in Naples, Florida back in October.
The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home boasts an eight-car garage, a pool in the backyard, a boat dock, and views of the Intracoastal Waterway.
As Business Insider’s Paige Leskin previously reported, Legere has been the CEO of T-Mobile since September of 2012 and is considered to be one of the highest-paid executives in the US. In fact, last year, he was compensated a jaw-dropping $US66.5 million for his work.
In November, he announced that he’ll be stepping down from the position in May of 2020.
T-Mobile isn’t the only place Legere has decided to leave. According to the Wall Street Journal‘s Katherine Clarke, he recently sold his historic $US17.5 million Manhattan penthouse to billionaire fashion designer Giorgio Armani.
The penthouse, which is located at 91 Central Park West, spans over 3,000 square feet and looks like the inside of a church.
According to the report, Legere bought the penthouse back in 2015 for $US18 million and listed it for $US22 million in 2018. However, he later took it off the market. Armani, who bought the off-market unit, already owns the other apartment on the floor. The purchase has made him the sole owner of the entire floor.
The stunning four-bedroom home features stained-glass windows that boast views of Central Park, a wood-carved bar, and a 1,700 square-foot terrace.
