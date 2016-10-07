JonBenét Ramsey's brother sues investigator who said he killed his sister for $150 million

Dr. Phil; CBS Burke Ramsey during interview on ‘Dr. Phil’ in September with inset of Dr. Werner Spitz from CBS’s ‘The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey.’

Burke Ramsey is suing Dr. Werner Spitz, one of the investigators from CBS’s recent JonBenét Ramsey documentary special, for defamation.

According to court papers obtained by Business Insider, Burke is suing Spitz for stating that Burke killed his younger sister, JonBenét, during a radio interview with CBS Detroit — not for his participation in the televised CBS special.

In the complaint — filed in the third circuit court for the County of Wayne, Michigan, on Thursday — Spitz is accused of being a “publicity seeker,” who on the 20th anniversary of JonBenét’s murder has “once again interjected himself into a high-profile case to make unsupported, false, and sensational statements and accusations.”

It details that during the radio interview, Spitz “claims Burke, age nine at the time of his sister’s death, bludgeoned her to death. Defendant Spitz made this accusation without ever examining JonBenét’s body, without viewing the crime scene, and without consulting with the pathologist who performed the autopsy on JonBenét.”

The complaint calls for a jury trial and requests no less than $150 million in damages, a retraction, and no further defamatory accusations against Burke.

A representative for Spitz said he had no comment on the lawsuit.

Last month, Burke’s attorney said he would be suing CBS over the findings in its special, “The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey.” The special’s investigators landed on the theory that nine-year-old Burke Ramsey allegedly killed his younger sister by accident in a fit of anger. According to their theory, his parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, then allegedly created the scenario of an intruder who killed their daughter in order to protect their son.

Burke’s attorney, L. Lin Wood, told Business Insider in an email that the “CBS complaint will be filed at end of October to allow statutory time for correction to expire.”

In response to the proposed suit, a network representative previously told Business Insider, “CBS stands by the broadcast and will do so in court.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.