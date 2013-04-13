Comedy Icon Jonathan Winters Dies At 87

Jonathan Winters, iconic improviser and comedic performer, died of natural causes at home in Montecito, CA today.



He’s probably most known for his performance as Robin Williams’s son in “Mork and Mindy,” but Winters was first and foremost a comedic improviser who helped shape the direction of American humour. He dipped his toe in the comedy world when he started going way off script at his job as a radio DJ, doing impressions and taking phone calls (Winters would often imitate both ends of the “phone conversation”).

His humour carried him from there to movies and television. He would go on to write a book and see modest success as a painter. Here he is in his prime on The Jack Paar Show, performing one of his more memorable sets.

