2010 Will Feel Like The 1890s, A Deflationary Recovery Except With Robots

Jonathan Wilmot, the Credit Suisse strategist who recently graced us with his presence here on FT Alphaville, has decided against sending out a 2010 tome this year.



Instead, he’s come over all Twitterish.

Here, in 140 characters or less, are previews of the 10 short pieces he’ll be posting on his CS blog over the holidays…

The Great Divide: correlations cluster near one in crises; now it’s not so macro. Re-focus on alpha and country specific trades.

Think 1890s: a deflationary recovery that may feel like a depression. Plus Robots and Virtual Worlds and How To Live Forever. Read the rest of his predictions at FT Alphaville >

