Disillusioned I-Banker Takes Photos Of Hookers And Bums In The Real Hong Kong

In Asia’s financial capital, thousands of expat bankers live in luxury and never see the dark side of the city.



Jonathan van Smit (firm withheld by request) says he’s one of the few foreigners who ever leave the reservation. The New Zealander walks through poor neighborhoods at night to take pictures of prostitutes, bums, and other characters of the real Hong Kong.

See the real Hong Kong >

Van Smit tells us by email that most Westerners know nothing of this world: “I know some Western expats who never eat Chinese food, and who rarely venture outside their expat communities. They’re here to make money not to experience a different culture. They live in a largely expat world, their kids go to international schools, their maids do the housework, cooking and shopping. I imagine that the more local parts of Hong Kong are completely alien to many of them. “

The level of inequality can be shocking: “Hong Kong is either heaven or hell depending on who you might ask. It has the world’s highest Gini score [a measure of inequality] with Singapore 2nd and the USA 3rd. Over in Kowloon you’ll find so-called ‘cage people’, residents living in cages or ultra small dwellings, barely able to make ends meet and end up begging in the busy streets or living off meager social assistance if they can get it. Food and rent are expensive so losing a job can be a matter of life and death.”

Van Smit’s beautiful photos appeared on local blog The Dark Side. We’re running some more with his permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.