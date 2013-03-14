Here's What 'Home Improvement' Heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Like Today

Aly Weisman

Jonathan Taylor Thomas (born Jonathan Taylor Weiss) gained teen heartthrob status starring as Tim Allen’s middle son, Randy Taylor, on “Home Improvement” from 1991-1998.

Most people probably remember JTT — as he was called in the teen fan magazines — as a young teenager on the hit ABC series.

When JTT started the show, he was just a baby-faced 10-year-old:

By the time the show ended in 1998, JTT was 17-years-old and the object of every young girl’s desire:

Now age 31— after earning degrees from both Harvard and Columbia — JTT is returning to the limelight as a guest star on his former TV dad Tim Allen’s ABC show “Last Man Standing” playing a successful restaurateur:

The last time the TV father/son duo appeared on-screen together it looked like this:

Tim Allen Jonathan Taylor Thomas Home Improvement

In the “Last Man Standing” episode airing Friday, March 22, the two now look like this:

Friday’s TV cameo will be JTT’s first TV role since a one-episode stint on “Veronica Mars” in 2005.

