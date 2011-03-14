The Raj Rivals: Meet The Superstar Lawyers Who Want To Throw Raj In Prison

Jonathan Streeter.

Photo: NYP

There are three men tasked with executing U.S Attorney Preet Bharara’s war against insider trading in the Raj case: Jonathan Streeter, Reed Brodsky and Andrew Michaelson. The trio, who “sometimes lunch over Cuban sandwiches near the courthouse,” will be fighting to put Galleon founder and hedge fund billionaire Raj Rajaratnam in jail for the next six weeks, so they deserve an introduction.



Firstly, Streeter and Brodsky are a bit of a prosecutorial dream-team — together they’ve won convictions in the three insider-trading cases over the past few years.

Let’s begin with Streeter.

Streeter joined federal prosecutors’ office in 2000, and has since won some very high-profile fraud cases for the government.

Those case include: a conviction of the former CEO and CFO of Duane Reade for securities fraud; a conviction of former Ernst and Young partner James Gansman for insider trading; and a conviction of Manhattan lawyer Marc Drier for selling fraudulent investments to hedge funds, in 2009.

According to the New York Post, “Streeter, the youngest of four children, has the law in his blood.” His father was an attorney in Cleveland, where Streeter was raised, and apparently he’s always “relished a good argument — even as a kid.”

He’s married to a therapist called Lisa Borneman; he’s 43 years old; is an “avid water-skier,” who rides jet skis and relaxes on powerboats in upstate New York. He’s a Democrat, and his pad on the Upper West Side has river views.

Former colleagues, as well as courtroom combatants, told Kaja Whitehouse at the Post, that Streeter “is known for his laid-back, nice-guy style among government prosecutors. ‘He’s not your typical buttoned-down prosecutor.'”

As for his courtroom manner, former colleagues told the WSJ he’s “unflappable” and develops “good rapport with the jury.” That rapport is vital considering Raj’s lawyer is said to be a consummate jury-charmer.

Streeter delivered the government’s opening arguments in the trial last week, and we have to admit, he was compelling. We were as enraptured listening to him as the jury, despite having followed the case since Raj’s arrest and knowing most of the information he relayed to the juror’s box.

Next up: 41-year-old Reed Brodsky. Brodsky used to work for law firm Wilmer Hale, before joining the government in 2004. He’s described as “more demonstrative” and is predicted to deliver the closing arguments.

Andrew Michaelson — who’s only 35 years old — is “on loan” from the SEC just for this case. According to the WSJ, he’ll be “interviewing and cross-examining witnesses.” Also, it’s because of Michaelson that we are here in the first place: in 2006 while investigating Raj’s younger brother Rengan in another case, he uncovered a key piece of evidence that led to the indiction of Raj in 2009.

Now meet the “loveable curmudgeon” who is Raj Rajaratnam’s defence >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.