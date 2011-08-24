Billionaire Sir Martin Sorrell's Son Ditches Goldman Sachs To Join A Hedge Fund

Jonathan Sorrell, the son of Sir Martin Sorrell, the chief executive of WPP Group, one of the largest advertising groups in the world, just left Goldman Sachs.

He’ll be the head of strategy at Man Group, a large hedge fund and fund of funds, according to the FT.

Sorrell, 33, who was considered one of Goldman Sach’s top bankers.

While at the firm, Sorrell was the lead executive for the bank’s Petershill Fund, a private equity-style fund that was marketed to top Goldman clients at the peak of the credit boom, according to the FT. Petershill specialised in buying up stakes in third-party hedge fund managers.

In 2007, Goldman named Sorrell a managing director.

During his tenure with Goldman, Sorrell was accompanied by his brothers. Robert Sorrell was a 14-year veteran with Goldman before leaving to launch is own hedge fund called Sorrell Capital. His younger brother Mark is currently a partner with the firm.

Talk about a group of successful guys.

