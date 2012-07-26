New York Priest Claims Ohio Man Confessed To Murdering His Girlfriend

Photo: Flickr / emilio labrador

The man suspected of killing his girlfriend and setting a fire near her dead body to destroy any evidence has reportedly confessed to the crime while hiding out in New York.Jonathan Smith, who has been on the run since July 14, spoke to a priest at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi on West 31st Street and admitted to bludgeoning Darlene Hart, the New York Post reported Wednesday morning.



“Someone is dead, and I feel really bad about it,” Smith reportedly said to the unnamed priest.

The priest contacted police who later arrested Smith and got a formal confession, according to the Post.

Following the crime, Smith reportedly left Ohio and drove straight to New York where he stayed at a homeless shelter, according to the Post.

Normally priests are forbidden from disclosing any information given in a confession, New York Archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling told the New York Post.

“But if someone is going down the street and happens to say, ‘Hi, Father, I killed Bob,’ that’s another thing entirely,” Zwilling told the Post.

Hart’s mum, Phyllis Hart, claims Smith killed her daughter out of jealousy.

“She always had more male than female friends,” Hart told the Post. “And Jonathan could not handle that.”

