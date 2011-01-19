Jonathan Salem Baskin On The History Of Social Media

Is social media a new phenomenon, or one that’s been around for centuries and is simply being fuelled and shaped by the latest technological developments? In today’s interview, Jonathan Salem Baskin offers his point of view.



Jonathan is a global brand strategist, leading a global network of partner companies in the Baskinbrand Alliance and managing North American business for the global marketing consultancy Futurelab. He’s also an author, having written the book Branding Only Works on Cattle, as well as the newly-published book, Histories of Social Media.

In Histories of Social Media, Jonathan analyses two thousand years of history to uncover ideas and tips for today’s work with social media. Reading it is an interesting, provocative, and sometimes humorous “back to the future” kind of experience.

You can learn more about the book and its companion blog through the website www.historiesofsocialmedia.com and you can learn more about and contact Jonathan through his website jonathansalembaskin.com .

Take a listen and let me know what you think.

