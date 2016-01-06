The first MP has resigned over Corbyn's revenge reshuffle

Shadow Rail minister Jonathan Reynolds has resigned from the Labour party’s shadow cabinet. REad his resignation letter below.

On reflection regarding yesterday's Labour reshuffle, I have decided that it's best if I serve the Party as a backbencher. I've written to Jeremy this morning to let him know. Posted by Jonathan Reynolds MP on Wednesday, January 6, 2016

