A 'Game of Thrones' actor spoiled last night's explosive twist months ago

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of “Game of Thrones.”

The most explosive moment of last night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” was when Cersei Lannister enacted her revenge by blowing up the Sept of Baelor with a ton of Wildfire — and incinerating Margaery Tyrell, Kevan Lannister, and the High Sparrow and his cohorts in the process.

Even though it was expertly foreshadowed throughout the season, it was still a shocking moment. However, Jonathan Pryce, who played the High Sparrow, totally spoiled it months ago in an interview with a Polish magazine.

Pryce, 69, spoke to “Kawerna” in May, and he revealed more than he probably should have about how his character’s story line was going to wrap up.

“Everyone is waiting impatiently for Cersei’s trial in the Sept,” he explained, according to a translation provided by Mashable. “Literally everybody is going to be there. My protagonist has let his guard down — he is absolutely certain that Cersei will show up (at his request). When the messengers inform him that she hasn’t left her home he still believes that she is going to show up at the trial because in his opinion she should be there.”

The actor got even more specific.

“Meanwhile, behind his back — and in his closest environment — there is some scheming going on and everybody is plotting against everybody. The tension is gradually building as the huge Sept is filling up with people — High Sparrow is still happy with the turn of events and he is convinced that everything is going according to the plan. He does not suspect that something unpleasant is about to happen…”

This was actually the second time this season that a major plot twist on “Game of Thrones” was spoiled months in advance by a distinguished older actor who couldn’t quite be bothered with spoiler culture. Ian McShane spilled the beans about the return of the Hound in a couple of interviews last year.

He was pretty unrepentant about it.

“You say the slightest thing and the internet goes ape,” he told “The Telegraph.” “I was accused of giving the plot away, but I just think get a f–king life. It’s only tits and dragons.”

