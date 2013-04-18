Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher: 'Obama Wants To Take Our Guns'

On the same day that the Senate voted against modest gun control legislation, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon said that President Obama wants to “take our guns.”



Appearing on Comcast Sportsnet in Philadelphia, Papelbon talked about how he felt unsafe in a stadium environment where he is unprotected.

He then connected that fear to Obama taking his guns:

“I know that when I was there in Boston we came down through the bleachers for one opening game. I don’t feel comfortable doing that. I really truly don’t. Today’s day in age has gotten so crazy, everything, you know, all this stuff going on. Shoot man, Obama wants to take our guns and everything. You got all this stuff going on, it’s just a little bit insane for me man.”

It’s unclear exactly what he means with this connection. Is he saying that he feels unsafe because people in the crowd don’t have guns to protect themselves? Or is he just commenting on the state of things?

Who knows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.