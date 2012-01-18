Former Red Sox Pitcher Jonathan Papelbon Is Selling His $3.1 Million Penthouse In Boston

Leah Goldman
jonathan papelbon

Photo: Realtor.com and Getty Images

Jonathan Papelbon left the Red Sox this off-season and signed on with the Phillies, and now he’s sealing the move by putting his $3.1 million penthouse in Boston on the market.Papelbon and his wife bought the penthouse back in 2009 for $2.67 million.

The penthouse is less than two miles from Fenway, is 2,500 square feet, has a gourmet kitchen, and roof access with gorgeous views of the Charles.

Here's the outside view. Brick building lined street

It's the penthouse, so check out the views

This room looks pretty empty.

More views from the penthouse roof

One of the bathrooms

The stairway

A baby room. Notice Papelbon's face on the rug

Another view of the baseball locker room baby nursery

Not a bad spot for a hot tub

Another one of the bathrooms

Another baby room. Papelbon has two kids, a daughter, and a son.

The kitchen

Another view of the kitchen and eating area

The master bedroom

Living room and dining room

Up close view of the stove

Another baseball star is selling down south

Former Atlanta Braves Pitching Great John Smoltz Is Selling His $7.2 Million Georgia Mansion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.