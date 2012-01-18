Former Red Sox Pitcher Jonathan Papelbon Is Selling His $3.1 Million Penthouse In Boston

Photo: Realtor.com and Getty Images

Jonathan Papelbon left the Red Sox this off-season and signed on with the Phillies, and now he’s sealing the move by putting his $3.1 million penthouse in Boston on the market.Papelbon and his wife bought the penthouse back in 2009 for $2.67 million.



The penthouse is less than two miles from Fenway, is 2,500 square feet, has a gourmet kitchen, and roof access with gorgeous views of the Charles.

