Victim Of Alleged Dolphins Bullying Scandal Has Been Traded To The 49ers

Jonathan Martin, who left the Miami Dolphins last season and accused teammate Richie Incognito of harassment, has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Moving to the 49ers is perfect for Martin as he looks to restart his career after reportedly suffering from depression during his time with the Dolphins.

Martin will be returning to the state where he grew up and the Bay Area, where he thrived as an All-American at Stanford University. He will also be reunited with Jim Harbaugh, his coach at Stanford.

But maybe most importantly, Martin goes to a team that is already a contender and there will be little pressure on Martin to dominate on the football field allowing him to blend in and start over.

According to ESPN.com, the Dolphins will receive a seventh-round pick in 2015 if Martin is on the 49ers active roster at the start of the 2014 season.

