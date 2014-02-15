Bullied NFL Player Makes A Heartbreaking List Of Reasons To Quit Football

A 150-page report on the Miami Dolphins bullying fiasco was released to the public today.

The report is the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by independent investigator Ted Wells.

It details a “pattern of harassment” by Richie Incognito and other players against second-year offensive tackle Jonathan Martin, who left the team in the middle of the 2013 season.

It paints a picture of a man who was pushed to his breaking point by persistent emotional abuse from his co-workers. On May 6 of last year, Martin sent a “pros and cons of quitting football” list to a friend.

His list of reasons to quit football is heartbreaking. From the report:

I hate going in everyday.

I am unable to socialize with my teammates in their crude manner.

I already have a lot of money. I could travel the world, get my degree. Then get a real job.

I could lose 70 lbs and feel good about my body.

I won’t die from CTE.

Maybe I’ll start to LIKE myself.

I don’t need to live lavishly. I could live very frugally.

Why do I care about these people? All I need is my family.

Awful.

Here’s the entire report.

Paul Weiss Report

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.