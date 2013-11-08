A New Miami Dolphins Bullying Anecdote Has Surfaced And It's Astonishingly Horrible

A lawyer for Miami Dolphins player Jonathan Martin has released a statement about the ongoing bullying scandal, and it contains an explosive new anecdote.

Martin left the team last week amid widespread reports that he had been bullied by teammate Richie Incognito.

An alleged voicemail emerged earlier this week where Incognito called Martin a “half-n*****” and threatened him.

Now, thanks to the statement from Martin’s lawyer David Cornwell, we have more alleged evidence that Martin was bullied.

According to Cornwell, a teammate once said this to Martin:

“We are going to run train on your sister. … She loves me. I am going to f*** her without a condom and c** in her c***.”

Cornwell doesn’t specify which teammate delivered the alleged quote. He also doesn’t specify whether it’s a voicemail, text, or something said in person.

It’s horrible, though. Incomprehensibly so.

More from the statement:

“The issue is Jonathan’s treatment by his teammates. Jonathan endured harassment that went far beyond the traditional locker room hazing. For the entire season-and-a-half that he was with the Dolphins, he attempted to befriend the same teammates who subjected him to the abuse with the hope that doing so would end the harassment. This is a textbook reaction of victims of bullying. Despite these efforts, the taunting continued. Beyond the well-publicised voice mail with its racial epithet, Jonathan endured a malicious physical attack on him by a teammate, and daily vulgar comments such as the quote at the bottom. These facts are not in dispute.”

Football people have been quick to defend Incognito and the Dolphins. But this, combined with the alleged racial abuse, is damning.

