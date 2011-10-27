This 'Jerry Maguire' Star Is All Grown Up And Hitting On Girls In Vegas -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- “Boardwalk Empire” is back, and its crazy star Paz de la Huerta is back on the warpath: she got in a drunken brawl with her own friend at the after party for “Tower Heist” Monday night.
- Meanwhile, at the same bash, “SNL” star Jason Sudeikis was spotted chatting up Ashley Olsen.
- Kaley Cuoco of “The Big Bang Theory” is engaged to her boyfriend, a speech therapist– so step off, nerds.
- Jessica Simpson continues to hit the world in the face with her giant baby bump while refusing to acknowledge her pregnancy to the press — and the angrier the tabloids get, the cooler we think it is.
- Chaz Bono became the latest celebrity booted from “Dancing With the Stars” — and his partner, Lacey Schwimmer, became the latest dancer to slam the judges for their “inconsistency” (on “Good Morning America” today).
- Jonathan Lipnicki, the famous tot from “Jerry Maguire,” spent his 21st birthday in Vegas this weekend picking up girls (presumably his opener had something to do with the human head weighing eight pounds).
