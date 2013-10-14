Texans Player Tells Fans 'Don't Show Up' If They Are Going To Cheer For An Injury

Texans quarterback Matt Schaub went out of the game today with an ankle injury and many Texans fans erupted in cheers. The fans kept cheering when back-up quarterback T.J Yates took the field and Yates threw a pick-6.

Jonathan Joseph, a cornerback for the Texans was not happy with his fans, and says if they’re going to cheer when someone gets hurt that they shouldn’t show up at all. Joseph said:

“They gonna do that, don’t show the f— up.”

Other Texans were mad at their fans too. Brian Cushing called the reaction “barbaric” and Yates called it “straight up disrespectful.”

It’s never ok to cheer when a player gets injured, but as The Big Lead points out, Schaub wasn’t playing that poorly today and wasn’t even the biggest problem for the Texans.

Here’s video of the injury:



