Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the only player to stand during the national anthem and wore his own jersey instead of a 'Black Lives Matter' shirt

Ashley Landis, Pool/AP Images Jonathan Isaac stands for the national anthem.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the only player among the Magic and Brooklyn Nets not to kneel during the national anthem.

Isaac also wore his own jersey instead of the “Black Lives Matter” warmups players have been wearing.

On Thursday, the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and LA Cippers all kneeled during the national anthem.

The DeVos family, which owns the Magic, released a statement on Friday supporting the players’ protest.

The move comes after the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, and LA Cippers all kneeled during the national anthem on Thursday, the opening night of NBA games in the bubble. Players and teams had been planning gestures to make during the anthem while in the bubble.

Isaac also was the only player not to wear a “Black Lives Matter” warmup shirt, instead wearing his own jersey.

It is not immediately clear why Isaac did not join his teammates in the gesture.

The NBA has long had a rule that required players to stand for the anthem, but Commissioner Adam Silver said on Thursday that they would not enforce the rule in the bubble. Players have expressed a desire to make social justice reform a focal point while they resume the 2019-20 season.

According to the Orlando Sentinel’s Iliana Limon Romero, the DeVos family, which owns the Magic, released a statement supporting players’ protests, saying “This is about coming together to end racism once and for all.”

“The DeVos Family and the Orlando Magic organisation fully supports Magic players who have chosen to leverage their professional platform to send a peaceful and powerful message condemning bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police, especially against people of colour,” the statement read. “We are proud of the positive impact our players have made and join with them in the belief that sports can bring people together – bridging divides and promoting inclusion, equality, diversity and unity.

“We know this is not about the military, the men and women who serve honorably to keep our communities safe for all, or those who have paid the ultimate price to provide freedom, including freedom of expression. We’re confident the entire Magic family has immense respect for these entities and individuals. This is about coming together to end racism once and for all. We are committed to walking alongside our players – today and in the many days ahead – in the pursuit of lasting and impactful change.”

After the four teams that played on Thursday all kneeled for the anthem, TNT analyst Charles Barkley defended any player who chooses not to kneel.

“The national anthem means different things to different people,” Barkley said. “I’m glad these guys are unified. If people don’t kneel, they’re not a bad person. I want to make that perfectly clear. I’m glad they had unity, but if we have a guy who doesn’t want to kneel because the anthem means something to him, he should not be vilified.”

