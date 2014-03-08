The Truth About 'The Most Interesting Man In The World'

Please enable Javascript to watch this video For over 40 years, Jonathan Goldsmith worked as a journeyman actor with over 100 IMDB credits to his name. In 2006, he booked the role of a lifetime: the spokesperson for a Dos Equis beer campaign that soon made him known to millions as "The Most Interesting Man In The World." Goldsmith lived and worked in Hollywood for years, but now prefers the quiet life with his wife Barbara and their two dogs in Vermont. Goldsmith talked to Business Insider about how he landed the role that turned him into a cultural icon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.