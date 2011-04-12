The New Yorker Hides Jonathan Franzen's David Foster Wallace Story Behind Facebook 'Like' Wall

In this moving tale of an author who grieves for a friend in the island that Robinson Crusoe…



The New Yorker, which traditionally puts a limited amount of print content for free online, posted its latest Jonathan Franzen story behind the ‘like’ wall of its Facebook fan page this week.

”We were trying to do something interesting on Facebook,” Alexa Cassanos, the magazine’s spokesperson, said. “We have 200,000-plus fans and we wanted to do something special for them.”

Since not all those fans overlap with the magazine’s one million-plus subscribers, “we wanted to engage with more people on Facebook.”

“We wanted to find new readers as well,” Cassanos told the Wire, citing Facebook fans of the late David Foster Wallace, who figures prominently in the Franzen piece.

The plan is working as the page gained 4,500 fans since Monday morning. Several people, however, complained about the slow loading time or an inability to access the article.

And as for original content on Facebook? New Yorker editors briefly discussed the idea but never “genuinely” considered putting material that does not appear in the magazine on the Facebook page.

This move comes at the heels of the social network’s launch of the “Journalists on Facebook” page on Tuesday.

