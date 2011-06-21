Goldman Abacus Trader Jonathan Egol Just Bought This Beautiful NYC Apartment

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of StreetEasy

Jonathan Egol, a managing director at Goldman Sachs, and one of the Goldman employees involved in the recent lawsuit, just bought a beautiful apartment on the Upper East Side for $3.72 million, according to Bloomberg.The apartment, on 94th and Madison, was originally listed for $4.25 million in October, and then dropped its price to $3.65 million in February.

We guess Egol and his wife really like the place, since they’re paying more than the listing price.

The doorman building has many amenities including a garden and roof deck, and there are beautiful views of Central Park. Egol’s apartment has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.

This is the living room/dining rooms area

Here's the same space with no furniture, wide open with great big windows

The kitchen area, recently remodeled

Great views of Central Park

You can see the reservoir in the distance of this photo

The floor plan

A view of the entrance way

