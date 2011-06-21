Goldman Abacus Trader Jonathan Egol Just Bought This Beautiful NYC Apartment

Photo: Courtesy of StreetEasy
Jonathan Egol, a managing director at Goldman Sachs, and one of the Goldman employees involved in the recent lawsuit, just bought a beautiful apartment on the Upper East Side for $3.72 million, according to Bloomberg.The apartment, on 94th and Madison, was originally listed for $4.25 million in October, and then dropped its price to $3.65 million in February.
We guess Egol and his wife really like the place, since they’re paying more than the listing price.
The doorman building has many amenities including a garden and roof deck, and there are beautiful views of Central Park. Egol’s apartment has five bedrooms and two bathrooms.
