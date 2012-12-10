A Steelers Player Showed The NFL Exactly How To Stop Defenders From Swatting Down Passes All The Time

The defensive swat has become one of the most effective trends in the NFL.



Led by JJ Watt and the Houston Texans, coaches are now teaching defensive players to stop, collect themselves, and leap in the air to try and block the pass if they don’t think they can get all the way to the QB and make a sack.

It’s annoying, but extremely smart.

So how do you stop that?

You take advantage of the defender leaving his feet and throw him to the ground the second he starts to jump. Steelers running back Jonathan Dwyer did just that today against Eric Weddle of the Chargers.

Perhaps the rest of the league will take notice. Don’t just let the lineman jump, push him, and this will happen.

The Steelers ended up losing 34-24 (via SB Nation):

Photo: CBS via SB Nation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.