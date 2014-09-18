Report: Arizona Cardinals Player Jonathan Dwyer Arrested In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Dwyer was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reports.

The Phoenix radio station KTAR reports that Dwyer was pulled out of practice early. Further details of the arrests are unknown.

CBS Evening News confirmed the arrest was related to an alleged domestic violence incident:

CONFIRMED: AZ Cardinals RB Jonathan Dwyer arrested for domestic violence.Charges:-aggravated assault-preventing someone from calling 911

— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 17, 2014

ESPN’s Jane McManus is reporting that the Cardinals have already deactivated Dwyer:

NFL spokesperson tells me they are investigating Cardinals Jonathan Dwyer’s domestic violence arrest and Cardinals have deactivated him.

— Jane McManus (@janesports) September 17, 2014

Dwyer is a 25-year-old running back in his first season with the team. His arrest comes after Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was suspended indefinitely for punching his wife and Adrian Peterson was given a paid suspension to face child abuse charges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.