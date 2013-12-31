Florida Man Impersonating A Police Officer Arrested After Flagging Down A Cop

Jonathan Charles Stevens, from Palmetto, Fla., has been arrested for impersonating a Homeland Security officer and using emergency lights to stop a Tampa cop, according to Tampa police.

From the press release:

“The suspect was driving a white Chevy Tahoe equipped with flashing red & blue emergency lights. The suspect activated the emergency lights to stop a Tampa Police officer so he could report a reckless driver. He said he was a Homeland Security officer and he had a gun and a badge around his neck. … The officer found the suspect’s actions suspicious so she continued to talk to the suspect and also discovered the vehicle was not registered to a government agency. Upon further questioning, the suspect admitted he was not employed by a government agency.”

Stevens has been charged with impersonating an officer, carrying a concealed firearm, and unlawful use of a blue light, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

This isn’t the first time Stevens has been arrested for pretended to be a cop. In September, Stevens allegedly pulled a woman over outside an outlet mall and was caught when nearby sheriff’s detectives in an undercover car spotted him making the false “traffic stop,” according to the Bradenton Herald.

